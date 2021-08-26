Alana Thompson slams body shamers and reveals her ambitions beyond reality television.

In a new interview, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson spoke out against body shaming, claiming she would never understand why some people like commenting on other people’s weight and appearance.

The 15-year-old star of “Mama June: From Not to Hot” recently posed for a photoshoot and spoke with Teen Vogue for the publication’s current feature piece. Thompson addressed individuals who want to attack her for her weight during her interview with Rainesford Stauffer.

“You want to despise me just because I have a little extra meat on my bones?” Thompson, who has been on reality TV shows since she was six years old, stated, “I’ll never get body shaming.”

The former star of “Toddlers and Tiaras” also believes that her generation is contributing to the problem of body shaming by being picky about which body types they approve of.

She told Stauffer, “I feel like my generation is definitely making it worse.” “Everyone is all about body positivity, body positivity, body positivity, until they see a body they don’t like… “I’m not sure why [they]believe this way.”

Thompson clarified her image as a TV personality, stating that she is no longer the “boisterous young kid” she was on her previous reality shows. She even stated that she is no longer Honey Boo Boo and that she is no longer clinging to that image as a high school student.

“I was not given the name Honey Boo Boo by my mother. Alana is my name. They’re two very different people…. “I assume people still think of me as little Honey Boo Boo, which I’m not,” she explained.

“People expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four wheelers all the time just because I’m from the South, but that’s not the case,” she continued.

Thompson also discussed her objectives outside of reality television in the interview, stating that she hopes to become a nurse after graduating from college.

Thompson’s sister and current guardian, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird, 21, revealed in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight in April as part of the promotion for the fifth season of their family’s reality show that she intends to work as a “nurse at a hospital” in the future.

Shannon-Efird also said at the time that she was "honestly" considering leaving reality television owing to the difficulty of.