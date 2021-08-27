Alana Thompson Discusses Mama June’s Substance Abuse: ‘It’s extremely difficult.’

Alana Thompson has spoken out about her childhood experiences dealing with her mother June “Mama June” Shannon’s substance misuse.

Teen Vogue recently profiled the 15-year-old television celebrity, who has previously been in three separate reality shows. Alana spoke with Rainesford Stauffer about a number of topics, including the difficulties she faced when her 42-year-old mother was detained on drug-related charges.

“A lot of people in this world don’t realize how many people are genuinely affected by drug and alcohol [use],” Alana, who is known for her reality series as Honey Boo Boo, added.

Mama June and ex-boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested in March 2019, causing a rift in their family. After that, the divisive matriarch succumbed to her drug addiction and chose to flee with Geno. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, was given legal custody of her younger sister, Alana, while Mama June was gone.

Alana acknowledged that the moment she was abandoned by her mother when she was 13 was “really, very painful” and “not something I’d wish on anybody, for real.”

Alana was completely unaware of what was going on in her mother’s life during the height of Mama June’s heroin addiction. Mama June said in March of this year that she had spent about $1 million on dope at the time.

“I didn’t know where I was going to wind up when my mama went really terrible with her [drug use],” the “Toddlers and Tiaras” alum remarked.

At the time, Pumpkin stood up and took care of her younger sister. Alana is currently living with Lauryn, her husband Josh Efird, 25, and their two children, Ella Grace, three, and Bentley Jameson, a newborn.

Last year, Mama June went to treatment and is now working on her connection with her daughters. Alana stated in her interview that she is pleased of herself for how far she has gone. She is currently in high school and aims to be a nurse one day, in addition to mending her connection with her mother.