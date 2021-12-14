Alana Haim Helps Taylor Swift Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday [Photos].

Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday with bestie Alana Haim on Monday, dancing to a fan-favorite song from her album “Red.”

The singer shared two photos from the joint birthday celebration on Twitter. She penned, “OKAY, don’t say it, don’t say it. I’m going to say it: I’M 32. Alana, on the other hand, is feeling her age. We tested everyone, so don’t worry! Thank you so much for the birthday greetings; I adore you all.” Swift is seen dancing with Haim in the first snap, while pals cheer them on. In the next photo, the couple can be seen joyfully marveling at two identical birthday cakes.

Alana, the youngest member of the pop-rock group Haim, has been a long-time buddy of the “Shake It Off” singer. When Haim opened for Swift on her “The 1989 World Tour” in the summer of 2015, the two became friends. Swift, Alana, and the other Haim sisters — Danielle and Este – spent the same summer in Hawaii.

Swift’s Twitter post also includes a candid photo of “Booksmart” actress Diana Silvers and singer Gracie Abrams partying with Swift and Haim.

“Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift,” Abrams wrote a group selfie she shared with Swift and Silvers on Instagram.

Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is still holding strong at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 this week.

Meanwhile, the singer has been asked to appear in court to defend “Shake It Off,” which is being sued by the songwriters of 3LW’s 2001 track, “Playas Gon’ Play,” for copyright violations.

Last Thursday, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ordered that Swift must stand trial for allegedly stealing lyrics.

The judge said that while “Shake It Off” and “Playas Gon’ Play” have “some noticeable differences,” they have “enough objective similarities” to warrant a jury trial, adding that Swift had made some “persuasive arguments” against the case, but it was not enough for the court to dismiss the charges against her.

“Haim takes her character’s gloomy life and turns it appealing, accessible, and human,” the New York Post said of Alana’s acting performance in her latest film, “Licorice Pizza.”