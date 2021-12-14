Alan Halsall of Corrie is moved to tears by his daughter’s reaction to a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Alan Halsall of Coronation Street was moved to tears by his daughter’s charming reaction to a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Tyrone Dobbs is the father of Sienna Rae, an eight-year-old daughter from his previous marriage to Hollyoaks and Corrie actress Lucy Jo Hudson.

The former Coronation Street actor is now dating former Corrie actress Tisha Merry, and the duo has announced on Instagram how they are taking Sienna to Lapland.

Last night, Alan surprised his daughter with a letter from Santa informing her of the news, and he filmed her reaction to share with his 226k Instagram followers.

“Her Reaction…. I’m not crying, you’re sobbing!!” he wrote alongside a crying emoji.

I can’t wait to see the enchantment in her eyes; Lapland awaits.”

On Instagram, many of Alan’s Coronation Street co-stars gushed about Sienna’s “beautiful reply.”

“Oh my goodness, I’ve seen this six times,” Tina O’Brien said. Her beautiful reaction. Have a fantastic time.” “Have a good time you three,” Andy Whyment remarked. “Oh my gosh!!” wrote Sally Carman. Fans also expressed their admiration for her “priceless” answer in the comments section.

“This is why you have kids!” Lauren exclaimed. “Her remark is priceless.” “What a cute reaction, bless her,” Emma added. “Seriously, this is simply the sweetest,” Sue said. Bless her soul. You’re a lucky lady. “Enjoy every second.” “She is just so great, and I am crying, this is beautiful,” Teresa remarked. “Have the time of your life.”