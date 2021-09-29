Alan Halsall, a Corrie actor, has received a warning from his girlfriend.

Alan Halsall of Coronation Street has been cautioned by his lover that he only has 12 hours left to indulge in his favorite pastime.

Halsall, who portrays Tyrone Dobbs, is an enthusiastic golfer who recently posted images of himself on the course to his Instagram account.

Tisha, who played Steph Britton on the drama from 2013 to 2016, uploaded a photo of the couple, implying that the actor’s time on the course may be approaching to an end.

“Miss this cutie,” the actress captioned a selfie of the couple.

“@AlanHalsall, you’d better get ready, love!! I’ll be back tomorrow…

“You still have 12 hours to live and breathe golf!!!”

Instagram

Halsall also tweeted a photo with his Coronation Street co-stars Sam Aston (who portrays Chesney Brown) and Andy Whyment (who plays Kirk Sutherland) earlier this month.

“When the company is this wonderful… it doesn’t matter how horrible ‘their’ golf is,” the caption stated.

“I’m joking. “It’s great to be out with these guys today.”

Fans have expressed their displeasure with how much golf the actor has been playing.

“Unsure who plays golf more….,” one wrote. “Will it be you or Gareth Bale?”

“Tiger dobbs,” said another.

Tisha and Alan have been dating since January 2019 and share a six-bedroom house in Salford.