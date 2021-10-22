Alan Cumming Discloses Halle Berry’s Retaliation Against Director Bryan Singer.

The memoir “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life” by Alan Cumming will be released next week. One of the topics he discusses in the book, according to reports, is an event in which Halle Berry screamed at director Bryan Singer.

Cumming, who played Nightcrawler in the 2003 film “X2: X-Men United,” says in his book that the cast was concerned about their health and safety while filming.

“I was using painkillers at the time,” he says.

All of the cast members confronted the director one day, including him, Berry, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, James Marsden, and Famke Janssen. Berry “talked movingly about people she had known with drug troubles,” according to him, as he recounted how the cast was concerned about their health.

“You folks… are full of f—king s—t!” the director exclaimed after a brief pause, according to the “Son of the Mask” star’s book.

The actor goes on to say that the director told him that none of the cast members had ever made a “good film” and that they were “fortunate” to be working with him.

“I’ve had enough,” Berry said as she walked away from the director.

“You’re welcome to kiss my black a—.”

Berry admits to saying “a few bad words” to the director in an interview in September 2020.

“I would become quite angry with him at times,” the actress admitted to Variety. “Out of irritation, I got into a few fights with him and said a few bad words. I’m serious about it when I’m at work. And when that is jeopardized, I go a little crazy.” “At the same time, I have a lot of compassion for individuals who are going through tough times, and Bryan is going through tough times,” she added.

Berry’s next film will be “Bruised,” in which she will also make her directorial debut. The film will be released on November 17th.

In contrast, Cumming will star in the film “Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men.” “Run,” “Going Back,” and “Bright in a Hollow Sky” are among the films in which he will appear. On Oct. 26, his book “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life” will be released. According to award-winning author Douglas Stuart, it’s “an intimate glimpse at the building of a man, an actor, an advocate — and, most importantly, a happy human being.”