Alan Cumming defends ‘The Prince,’ and advises viewers to watch royal satire before passing judgment.

Before criticizing the show, Alan Cumming recommended that audiences watch the royal parody “The Prince.”

When the HBO Max cartoon, created by “Family Guy” co-executive producer Gary Janetti, was aired last month, it provoked outrage because it depicted Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, in a negative light.

“The Prince” isn’t “as cruel as people think,” according to Cumming, who plays Prince George’s butler Owen in the series. He told The Telegraph, “It’s not as bad as people assume.”

For series like “The Prince,” which revolves around the royal family, there is always a “knee-jerk reaction,” according to Cumming. Those who were offended by the cartoon’s concept, on the other hand, should “watch it” first.

When asked if the royal family would find the show amusing, Cumming said, “I don’t know,” but added, “If they appreciate satire, they might.” In the same interview, the “Spy Kids” star revealed that he had never met Meghan Markle while working on American television and that he has yet to meet Prince Harry.

Cumming, on the other hand, complimented them for “removing themselves from an awful position, not simply putting their heads down and being in ‘The Firm’ and being bullied, which they certainly were,” adding, “I genuinely have sympathy for them.”

The fact that “The Prince” targets real youngsters has been criticized by critics and royal pundits. Prince George is shown in the program as a spoilt brat who tortures his butler, despises his younger sister Princess Charlotte, and sucks up to the Queen.

The criticism did not spare Orlando Bloom and Sophie Turner, who play Prince Harry and Princess Charlotte, respectively.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, the “Lord of the Rings” star defended “The Prince,” stressing that it is “not malevolent or intended to be.” I understand why some people like and others despise the royal family, and I’ve always considered it a part of my heritage and background. Bloom told THR in August 2020, “Normally, I’m not one to make fun of people, but this was so clever, hilarious, and respectfully done.”