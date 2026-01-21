Alan Chikin Chow Teams Up with Netflix and HYBE America for New Series

Alan Chikin Chow, one of YouTube’s most influential content creators, is set to collaborate with Netflix and HYBE America for a new scripted series, bringing a fresh angle to the world of K-pop. The series, which is still in development, marks a significant move for Chow, who will also serve as an executive producer. It promises to introduce a unique blend of music, content creation, and idol training for audiences worldwide.

A K-Pop Inspired Series in the Works

The upcoming series will revolve around a group of aspiring pop idols who, after facing rejection from traditional idol groups, find themselves at an arts academy to form a co-ed band. As part of the narrative, the characters will work closely with Chow, who will share his expertise in content creation, while receiving idol training from the renowned K-pop institution, HYBE AMERICA.

The series will feature original music releases throughout its run, offering a genuine look into the trials and tribulations of aspiring pop stars as they navigate their way through both the music and entertainment industry. It is expected that the band will follow in the footsteps of globally recognized groups like BTS and the fictional KATSEYE, with high expectations for the group’s success.

Chow expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “This groundbreaking project brings together extraordinary creative talent across Netflix and HYBE AMERICA to launch a pioneering new franchise for the next generation. Together with world-class teams, we aim to set a new standard for storytelling that inspires creativity and imparts timeless life lessons to audiences worldwide.”

James Shin, HYBE AMERICA’s President of Film and Television, also shared his enthusiasm, calling the series “a culture-defining model for how pop groups are created,” further adding that the collaboration with Chow, a visionary in the creator ecosystem, will push the boundaries of what’s possible in entertainment and fan engagement.

The series is shaping up to be a significant cultural moment, blending the creative minds of YouTube’s rising stars with the global reach of Netflix and the K-pop industry’s most powerful brand, HYBE. With Chow’s hands-on role as an executive producer and the backing of industry giants, the series is poised to attract both fans of K-pop and newcomers alike.