Alan Carr Reveals New TV Project Searching for His Dream Castle

Alan Carr is set to trade the spotlight of the ballroom for the grandeur of battlements in his latest career move. After winning the celebrity edition of *The Traitors* in 2025, the comedian has announced a new TV venture that will take him back to Scotland in search of a castle to call his own. Titled Castle Man, the upcoming Disney series will follow Carr as he embarks on a quest to find a stately home, with the show’s premise drawing inspiration from the historic Ardross Castle, where *The Traitors* was filmed.

The 49-year-old entertainer revealed his plans as he prepares to turn 50 this June, describing it as the perfect moment to fulfill a lifelong dream. Carr, known for his witty humor and *Chatty Man* persona, stated that while many go through midlife crises with fast cars, he is setting his sights on something far more ambitious: “I want my very own castle,” he said, citing childhood fantasies and a long-held fascination with the allure of castles.

From Traitor to Castle Seeker

Following his victory on *The Traitors*, where Carr famously outsmarted fellow contestants as a traitor, the comedian spent nearly a month at the 19th-century Ardross Castle, located in the Scottish Highlands. It was during his time at the estate that the idea for the new series took shape, with Carr saying the castle’s turret sparked his inspiration to pursue a life of turreted towers and drawbridges.

Filming for *Castle Man* is already underway in Scotland, though a release date for the series has not yet been announced. Carr’s journey promises to be a mix of humor and genuine exploration, with the show set to highlight the challenges and delights of owning and maintaining a sprawling historic property. The series’ executive producer, Ben Wicks, remarked, “Alan Carr looking for a castle befitting his status as comedy royalty is both dramatic and hilarious. We are delighted to bring this project to life with Disney, who are no strangers to castles themselves.”

Carr, who has hosted several property renovation shows including *Amanda and Alan’s Greek Job*, is no stranger to transforming homes. His past collaborations with Amanda Holden have taken the duo across Europe, from Greece to Spain and Italy, where they renovated homes in need of a makeover. If *Castle Man* proves successful, it could mark a new chapter in Carr’s life, swapping his suburban home in Kent for the enchanting life of a castle owner in the Scottish Highlands.