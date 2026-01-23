Alan Carr and Amanda Holden Turn Down Strictly Hosting Offer

Alan Carr and Amanda Holden have confirmed that they were offered the hosting role for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing but ultimately decided to decline the opportunity. The two were initially considered frontrunners to replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly after they announced their departure from the iconic dance competition last year.

In a recent appearance on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, the pair revealed that they had turned down the hosting job “ages ago.” Carr, 49, shared the news when asked if they were set to present the show together, stating, “No, we said no ages ago.” Holden echoed this sentiment, clarifying on her Heart radio show last month that they were “100 percent not doing” the job despite being “flattered” by the offer.

Strictly Scheduling Clash and Rising Popularity

Carr, who gained increased popularity after winning Celebrity Traitors, has been heavily involved in various projects, including his extensive stand-up tour. His 2027 tour, Have I Said Too Much?, will cover nearly 90 dates across the UK and Ireland, spanning from September to November—a period that coincides with Strictly’s live broadcasts, making it impossible for him to take on the hosting role. This scheduling clash was one of the key reasons Carr was ruled out as a potential host.

Despite the setback, Carr’s profile remains strong, with BBC insiders confirming that he was on the network’s wish list for the job. His unique presenting style and his rising fame made him a top contender, but the timing of his commitments meant the network had to explore other options.

Following the duo’s decision, attention has reportedly shifted to Rylan Clark, who is now said to be a leading contender for the role. The BBC is believed to be conducting chemistry tests to find the ideal pairing, aiming to replicate the warmth and long-term appeal that Winkleman and Daly brought to the show.

In addition to their Strictly offer, Carr and Holden continue to collaborate on their BBC series, Amanda