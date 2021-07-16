AJ McLean, a former member of the Backstreet Boys, recalls his last encounter with Britney Spears, saying, “It Broke My Heart.”

AJ McLean, a former member of the Backstreet Boys, spoke about his final encounter with Britney Spears on Wednesday. The singer made it clear on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that he’s “100% Team Britney,” calling the “Lucky” singer’s conservatorship “asinine,” “crazy,” and “absolutely horrible.”

AJ told Cohen that he sees Spears frequently because they live next door to one other and frequent the same shopping mall in the Los Angeles area. He confessed why he found his latest encounter with Spears a little too heartbreaking, despite the fact that they don’t generally talk when they run into each other.

He told Cohen, “There’s this wonderful cupcake shop that she goes through, that I go to.” “It crushed my heart the last time I saw her. She was with a male the last time I saw her. I’m guessing it was either security or a driver. He recounted, “I went in, she was there, she looked right at me, and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s AJ.'”

“And she simply handed this glass face to me. She had no idea who was in the room. It took her a minute to figure it out. Then she recognized it was me, and we hugged and talked for a few minutes, but I could tell this wasn’t her. I’m not looking at the same person I know years and years ago,” AJ explained.

He also weighed in on Spears’ claim that her conservatorship prevents her from keeping in touch with anyone from her AA meetings. Spears revealed in court in June that she was not allowed to see her pals during her AA meetings, which she conceded was weird.

AJ, who also admitted to being a member of a recovery program, explained that the heart of AA meetings is fellowship. “We count on each other for support, and if that were taken away from me, it would be extremely difficult for me to stay sober, to tell you the truth… He went on to say, “I only hope that for her.”

AJ characterized Spears as “the loveliest, sweetest lady” on his “Pretty Messed Up” podcast on Sunday, adding that he did not agree with her conservatorship.