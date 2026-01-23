Ai Weiwei to Debut Major Exhibition in Manchester’s Aviva Studios

Renowned Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei will present his first major exhibition in the north of England this summer, taking over the expansive Warehouse space at Aviva Studios in Manchester. The exhibition, running from July 2 to September 6, 2026, marks a significant milestone in the artist’s career, offering a deep dive into the history of global relations, British imperialism, and the impact of globalization.

New Works and Monumental Installations

Weiwei, known for his politically charged art and activism, will showcase two large-scale commissions, including his largest 2D piece to date, constructed from over a million toy bricks. Another installation will be made from hundreds of thousands of buttons, demonstrating his signature use of unconventional materials. The exhibition will also feature works crafted from antique timber, porcelain, glass, and bronze, bringing both new and existing pieces to the UK for the first time.

Reflecting on his choice of venue, Weiwei explained, “Visiting the city for this exhibition – the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution – and reflecting on Britain’s global territorial expansion made me realize I had to explore that history. The forces driving today’s wars and global crises are deeply rooted in this past.” He emphasized the connection between historical understanding and the ongoing struggle for truth and justice in today’s divided world.

Weiwei’s exhibition will provide a powerful commentary on the socio-political forces shaping contemporary society, using history as a lens to understand current global conflicts.

Ai Weiwei is perhaps best known for his role in designing the Beijing Olympic Stadium and his iconic 2010 installation at Tate Modern, where he filled the Turbine Hall with hand-crafted porcelain sunflower seeds. His exhibition at Aviva Studios is poised to continue this legacy of using art to provoke thought and challenge political structures.

Alongside Weiwei’s show, the Aviva Studios season will feature a dance production dedicated to the late Irish singer Sinead O’Connor. “The Surge: An Ode To Sinead O’Connor,” created by award-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh, will premiere on June 25. This performance, set to O’Connor’s music, is described as a meditation on voice, protest, and defying societal norms.

Factory International, the arts organization behind the venue, has also announced several other groundbreaking performances this season, including the English National Opera’s first production in Manchester, “Angel’s Bone,” and a puppetry and dance show titled “Return To The Forest.”

John McGrath, Artistic Director of Factory International, noted that the spring season would feature a variety of “firsts,” inviting artists to push creative boundaries in the unique space of Aviva Studios. The venue will also host concerts by major artists like Lily Allen, Halsey, and Fatboy Slim.