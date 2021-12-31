Ahead of the ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Special, Twitter is obsessed with Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

The impending “Harry Potter” reunion special is reawakening fan interest in Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Watson, 31, and Felton, 34, who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in all eight “Harry Potter” films, reunited in a recently revealed early peek at a special commemorating the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which was released in theaters on Nov. 16, 2001.

When the couple reunited on-camera in Hogwarts’ Great Hall for the HBO Max special, they went in for a hug with large grins on their cheeks.

In the video, the “Beauty and the Beast” actress also talked about her crush on Felton and how he made her heart skip a beat for the first time while filming the “Harry Potter” films.

Watson claimed that she “fell in love” with Felton during a tutoring session in which they were asked to draw what they thought God looked like, and the then-young actor “had drawn a female with a backward cap on a skateboard,” according to Watson.

“Harry Potter” enthusiasts flocked to Twitter to express their delight at the pairing.

“I have seriously been obsessed over Tom Felton and Emma Watson since the reunion trailer came out, and I am not sorry AT ALL,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Is it possible for Tom Felton and Emma Watson to marry?” another person commented.

“I can’t believe they’re together,” a different netizen agreed.

“”When Emma Watson is so shocked when she sees Tom Felton and Tom looked so happy seeing Emma [plus]the way they hug each other aaaah!” one fan wrote, while another added, “When Emma Watson is so shocked when she sees Tom Felton and Tom looked so happy seeing Emma [plus]the way they hug each other aaaah!” I’ve been anticipating this for a long time, and it’s well worth the wait.” Watson noted in the reunion special’s teaser that it would be “an extra thrilling day” for her on set if she spotted Felton’s name on the call sheet. “He was three years older than me, and he said, ‘You’re like my little sister,'” she explained.

Felton claimed he was well aware of his hidden admirer, despite the fact that the two never dated. When he was in the hair and make-up chair, the actor was told, “Yeah, she had a crush on you.”

“I had a strong protective instinct for her. Yes, I’ve always had a soft spot for her, and it’s still there today “Felton continued.

Nothing “ever, ever, ever” happened, according to Watson. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.