Agents who are available for hire Liverpool might sign now or in January if they reach an agreement.

With only one week until the transfer window closes, it is doubtful that Liverpool will make a major acquisition.

While Liverpool’s Premier League title opponents have splashed the cash, Jurgen Klopp’s team has just signed RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

In recent years, Liverpool has gained a reputation for being smart market operators, refusing to spend over the odds for players yet making substantial profits through outgoings.

After a £21 million setback, Liverpool see value in a Xherdan Shaqiri deal.

The focus may soon shift to what, if any, business can be done in the January window.

Clubs can negotiate with players who are out of contract in the summer of 2022 at this point in the season, and there are some huge names available.

When it comes to the current pool of free agents, the Reds’ options are limited in terms of quality, though they may be persuaded to take a gamble on a few of players if squad needs arise.

After leaving the Bundesliga in the summer, the former Bayern Munich defender has yet to find a new club.

Boateng played with the Bavarians for a decade and had a lot of success in the German top flight.

Last season, Liverpool could have done with more depth in this area, but they are presently well-stocked in this area.

However, if Nat Phillips is moved on this summer, a spot may become available.

Jack Wilshere has stated that he is open to joining a new club, but has yet to receive any offers.

The 29-year-old has had his fair share of injury problems throughout his career, but there’s no denying that he’s a gifted player.

Wilshere would not be a regular midfield option, but his experience at the highest level might make him an excellent player for squad rotation in cup tournaments.

It’s difficult to see Mbappe leaving PSG for free, but it’s a possibility that may happen soon.

PSG will be forced to sell this summer or risk Mbappe initiating discussions with prospective teams in January if the France international does not agree to a new contract with the Ligue 1 club.

“Summary concludes.”