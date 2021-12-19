Against vicious online trolls, Hillsborough advocates fight back with the facts.

Hillsborough campaigners have revealed the rage and frustration they have experienced as a result of trolls who continue to target them with insults, but they claim they are undeterred in their efforts to confront them.

Despite the landmark inquest conclusions that those who died were illegally slain, survivors of the accident and loved ones of the 97 victims continue to face internet assaults.

The suffering is sometimes exacerbated when the terrible lies spread in the aftermath are pulled up by other events, the most recent of which was the security difficulties at the Euro 2020 final.

A shambolic ‘justice’ system suppressed and failed the Hillsborough family.

The Wembley incident, according to an independent investigation released earlier this month, was a “near miss” that could have resulted in deaths and life-altering injuries on a “day of national disgrace.”

According to the findings of Lady Louise Casey’s 129-page report, 2,000 ticketless fans were admitted to the game.

Some people attempted to draw parallels between what happened in London in July and Hillsborough, when it was wrongly claimed that ticketless Liverpool supporters were a factor in the tragic terrace crush, both at the time of the match and after the publication of Lady Casey’s report.

That myth has been disproven time and time again, most recently at the second catastrophe inquests, when a court heard that the Leppings Lane crowd was below the terrace’s capacity when the tragedy occurred.

The jurors who presided over those inquests concluded that Liverpool fans played no part in the deadly crush.

When Andrew George Heeley appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court in October, he was fined £400 and ordered to pay £125 in costs in connection with a social media post connecting the events at Wembley to the Hillsborough disaster.

The 32-year-old, from Alfreton in Derbyshire, guilty to sending a message that was “offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing” using a public communication network.

His social media message, according to The Washington Newsday, stated that people from Liverpool may have been involved for the scenes at Wembley and made a direct allusion to Hillsborough.

