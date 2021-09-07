After Zayn Malik’s exit, Liam Payne shares a throwback video in which he pokes fun at One Direction [Video].

The terrible day in March 2015, when Zayn Malik announced his departure from “One Direction,” is still remembered by fans. Liam Payne is making fun of what happened behind the scenes at 1D headquarters after Malik’s departure six years later.

Payne discovered an old clip in his drafts on Monday and decided to share it, causing a frenzy among “One Direction” fans.

Payne mouths the words to viral audio of a bewildered man asking, “Are we absolutely sure what way we’re going?” “POV the meeting after Zayn quit,” says his on-screen caption as Payne mouths the words to viral audio of a puzzled man asking, “Are we absolutely sure what direction we’re going?”

The vocalist of “Sunshine” made it clear that this is all in good humor by captioning the video, ” forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the amusing side.”

The video became viral in less than an hour, with nearly a million likes and 9.4 million views. Various admirers were enthralled by the clip, while others were astonished that Payne would address the incident.

One fan wrote, “YOU WOKE UP AND CHOSE VIOLENCE.” Another added, “LIAM YOU DID NOT.” A third commented, “Impeccable utilization of this sound.”

In 2015, Malik opted to leave the band and has since embarked on a solo career. He and model Gigi Hadid welcomed their daughter Khai eleven months ago.

Soon after Malik’s departure, the four-piece trio “One Direction” released “Made In The Am,” which went on to become the sixth best-selling album of 2015, selling 2.4 million copies worldwide.

Since their hiatus, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne have freely discussed their time in the band and maintained that there is no animosity amongst them.

Styles expressed up about being in the group and how everyone going their own way was the “next stage in growth” in an interview with Variety last year.

“When people leave bands and establish solo careers, they often feel compelled to apologize for being in the band, saying things like, ‘Don’t worry, everyone, that wasn’t me!’ Now I can do what I’ve always wanted to do.’ “However, we enjoyed our time in the band,” Styles remarked.