After yobs threw fireworks at their home, the family was forced to evacuate.

For the second year in a row, yobs tossed a firecracker at a family’s home, forcing them to escape.

The Formby family is concerned for their safety after their home was broken into for the second year in a row, the most recent incident occurring on Friday, October 8.

Because they reside near Duke Street Park in Formby, the family, who desire to remain nameless, has had fireworks thrown at their home every year.

A gang of men brawls in the mayhem of the city center, which was seen on video.

“It’s been consistent for about three years and it’s becoming earlier and earlier each year,” a family member told The Washington Newsday. This year, it began around September 10 and will continue until beyond bonfire night.

“It was every night at one point this year, and these kids are out of control.” I’m referring to children. Some of them appear to be in primary school, if not very early secondary school.

“They don’t know what they’re doing.” They either hurl a firework into the throng and watch which way it lands, or they split up into different ends of the park and fire a firework into the crowd, followed by a return firework.

“Apart from the fact that they’re young, it’s also strange that there are so many girls there.” It’s been mostly men for the past few years, but this time there are a lot of girls involved. Probably a 50/50 split between boys and females.

“Because we’re right across from one of the doors, we’re a clear target.” It will begin with pyrotechnics, followed by eggs for passing buses and cars, and finally bricks.

“Last Friday night, we watched a brick go through a windscreen. That’s when things start to get dangerous. They also did the bus stop. They stand just out of sight on the main road, then just walk out, hurl the brick into the air, and it lands on the windshield.

“The windscreen is then shattered. Because the automobile slipped off the road on Friday, it ended up 90 degrees to the road, and they chased it down the road. “The summary comes to an end.”