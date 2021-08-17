After wrapping ‘Lost City Of D,’ Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock get a little wet.

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are creating quite a stir. On Monday, the actor of “Magic Mike” finished filming his latest action-adventure rom-com, “The Lost City Of D.” He and his co-star celebrated the happy occasion by diving into an on-set water tank.

Tatum posted a humorous video on Instagram on Monday showing him hugging Bullock as someone from behind the camera says the filming is over. Tatum then dives into the water with Bullock in his arms, causing her to scream.

Both performers emerge from the water, already soaked from jumping into the pool, and encourage the rest of the cast and crew to join them in the pool.

“Well, that concludes #LostCityOfD. Tatum captioned his image, “I adore this movie so much I don’t have words.” “I also don’t know how to express my admiration for Sandy Bullock. We were undoubtedly created in the same lab and, at times, share a brain. I adore you, lady. And, as you can see, I’ll follow in your footsteps anywhere, at any time.”

During the filming of “The Lost City Of D,” Tatum frequently shared videos and photos from the set. He tweeted a selfie of himself and Bullock thigh-deep in what seemed to be a rainforest river back in May. “This is no fun…at all!” he captioned it. #LostCityOfD,”

He had just uploaded a racy photo of himself wearing nothing but a towel wrapped around him the day before. He captioned the photo, “You know when you’re in the make-up trailer a—-le naked holding a towel over your junk you’re about to do some s–t on set that you gotta prepare ya mama for before she sees the movie.” “And sure, I have a cramp from flexing so hard.”

The film “Lost City Of D” will be released in theaters in April of next year. Bullock plays a solitary romance author in the film. Tatum portrays a cover model in the film. Following a kidnapping attempt, the duo finds themselves in the middle of a brutal jungle adventure.

Brad Pitt makes a cameo appearance in the film, which also stars Patti Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Daniel Radcliffe.