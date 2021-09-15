After working on “Donda,” Todd Rundgren refers to Kanye West as “Dilettante” and “Shoe Designer.”

Todd Rundgren, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has spoken out against working with Kanye West on his new album “Donda,” describing him as a “shoe designer” and “dilettante.”

On Tuesday, the 73-year-old musician told Ultimate Classic Rock, “[West] He’s just a dilettante at this point.” Rundgren went on to say that no one would make records like that on a regular basis unless they had a lot of “crazy money” to spend.

The musician also informed the newspaper that the rapper continued calling him to ask him to add vocals to the track. According to the story, as it got to the “homestretch” in July, he just said, “That’s enough” for him because he had no clue if any of it would be used.

Rundgren also said that on his computer, he has “three albums worth of Kanye stems.” “You don’t get much input from him indicating what it is,” the musician continued.

He began assisting West on the “Donda” album when he was asked to contribute, and he didn’t mind working on West’s gospel material, according to the artist.

“If you want to sing about Jesus, that’s fine with me. I’ll lend a hand, you know? Go ahead and sing about your problems with your wife if you want to. He said of West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, “I don’t care.”

Rundgren claimed that he was not kept in the loop during the creative process, and that West should have told him whether or not his contribution was worthwhile so that he could consider himself “out.”

The “Faithful” actor also revealed that he worked on the album for a year before “hurriedly wrapping it up and putting out what is obviously pretty raw, unfiltered music.”

West was “too concerned that Drake would one-do him, so he hurried up and released the record the weekend before Drake could get his out,” according to the artist. Drake ate his lunch anyway in the end.”

Rundgren isn’t the only musician to criticize West after the publication of his album “Donda.” Last month, Soulja Boy attacked his partner rapper for not using his line in the music tune “Remote Control.”

On Aug. 29, Boy took to Twitter to post screenshots from his discussion with West.

He tweeted the verse he wrote for West the next day, on Aug. 30.

The album “Donda” was released in August. Brief News from Washington Newsday.