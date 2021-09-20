After winning Emmy Awards, Hannah Waddingham and Evan Peters are grateful to these stars.

After each of them received their first Emmy award, Hannah Waddingham and Evan Peters expressed their gratitude to their co-stars.

During the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the star of “Ted Lasso” received Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In the hit Apple+ series, she portrayed Rebecca Welton.

Waddingham got tearful as she won the trophy and praised her co-star Jason Sudeikis in her acceptance speech.

“With this, Jason, you’ve altered my life and, more crucially, the lives of my two daughters. To be honest, I consider myself quite fortunate to have the opportunity to work with you.” People cited the 47-year-old actress as saying.

She also paid a touching homage to her parents and other loved ones.

“Without you, this single parent wouldn’t be standing here,” she added. “There is a demand for more screen time for West End musical performers. Please give them a chance because we will not disappoint you.”

Peters also won his first Emmy for his role as Detective Colin Zabel in Kate Winslet’s famous HBO drama “Mare of Easttown.” In the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series category, he beat out Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”), Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”), Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”), Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”).

According to People, Peters opened his acceptance speech by saying, “Thank you to the Academy.” “You guys were all great this year, my fellow nominees. I owe it to my mother and father to get me out to L.A. You guys were insane for doing it, but tonight we’re going to drink.”

He commended director Craig Zobel for his work and praised Winslet for “being Kate Winslet.” He also expressed gratitude to everyone who helped them promote their performance.

“However, I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who tuned in to this broadcast. Tonight was a dream come true for me, and I couldn’t have done it without you, so thank you,” he said.

Winslet opened up about her intimate scene with Guy Pearce on “Mare of Easttown” in May. The 45-year-old actress confesses to having second thoughts about the HBO limited series’ sex scenes. Edward Abel Smith, her husband, urged her to undertake them. Despite the fact that she did them, the “Titanic” actress intimated that it might be the last time she does them.

She told The New York Times, “I think my days of doing nudity are getting a little bit numbered.” “It’s simply that I’m not as comfortable doing it as I once was. It’s not the case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.