After winning conservatorship, Britney Spears is ‘excited’ about making her own decisions, according to reports.

Britney Spears is relieved to have regained control of her life and finances following her release from a 13-year conservatorship last month.

According to an unidentified insider, the 40-year-old pop artist recently received some aesthetic treatments from Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu, who paid a house call on Dec. 18.

Spears is said to have had InMode’s Forma and EmSculpt operations, which are non-invasive body-toning procedures.

“She appeared extremely happy to be able to make decisions for herself like this one,” the source said, “and to work with Dr. Chiu to feel like her best self.”

Spears posted videos of herself with the surgeon, who is the spouse of “Bling Empire’s” Christine Chiu, on her Instagram Story earlier this week.

Spears showed Dr. Chiu applying the Forma gadget on her arms in the first segment. The second