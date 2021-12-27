After winning a privacy case against a British tabloid, Meghan Markle receives a public apology.

Following a lengthy legal struggle with the British newspaper, Meghan Markle has received a public apology from the editor of the Mail on Sunday.

After several decisions that the Mail on Sunday and the MailOnline website violated the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy by publishing parts of a five-page letter she wrote to her father in February 2019, the publication printed a front-page apology to Markle, 40.

The statement was written after Thomas Markle declined to attend her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

According to People, “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal action for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for pieces published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online.”

“The Court has rendered judgment in favor of The Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement after hearings on January 19-20, 2021, and May 5, 2021. Associated Newspapers infringed on her copyright by publishing excerpts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, according to the Court. Financial redress has been agreed upon “Page 3 contains the remainder of the public apology.

Judge Mark Warby of the High Court in London ordered the Mail on Sunday to publish a longer “notice” inside the paper under the headline “The Duchess of Sussex,” explicitly stating that the tabloid’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, had infringed on Markle’s copyright by publishing excerpts from her handwritten letter.

The judge also mandated that the apology be posted on MailOnline’s site for at least one week, with a link to the formal ruling and summary.

The publisher filed an appeal after the February ruling, attempting to overturn the judge’s decision that it had intruded on Markle’s privacy. The Court of Appeal in London, however, decided on Dec. 2 to uphold Warby’s verdict.

Following the Court of Appeal’s judgment, Markle remarked, “This is a triumph not only for me, but for anyone who has ever felt afraid to stand up for what’s right.”

“While this victory is historic, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reform a tabloid industry that breeds cruelty in people and benefits off the lies and agony they cause.”

Markle will get cash damages from the publisher in addition to the public apology. In March, it was decided that Associated Newspapers is. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.