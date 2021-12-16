After welcoming their second child, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘Loving Life’: ‘They Struck A Rhythm As A Foursome.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are loving life even more now that Lilibet Diana, their newest addition, has joined their family.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex retired from royal duties and relocated to the United States. For her presentation at the Intrepid Museum in New York City on Nov. 10, Markle, 40, reunited with her companion and makeup artist Daniel Martin. Martin discussed their reunion and the family’s current condition with People.

Martin told the newspaper, “They are loving life as a family of four.” “As a foursome, they’ve found their stride.” On June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child, Lili. Archie, their 2-year-old son, is their other child. Martin says they had a good time reuniting after he applied Markle’s cosmetics for her royal wedding in 2018.

“It was so much fun to get back again with everyone. It was chill and laid-back, as if the crew had reunited “he stated “Harry cracks a lot of jokes, and Meghan is a natural comedian. It was great to hear those belly laughter once more!” During their trip to New York City for the gala, Prince Harry and Markle left their children in Montecito, California. The parents of two, according to Martin, “couldn’t wait to get home” and be with their son and daughter.

“It’s all about finding that work-life balance right now, which ties in with Meghan’s parental paid leave campaign. They’re going through it themselves. They are aware that it has an impact on the entire family “Added he.

The Paid Leave for All website publicized Markle’s letter to Congress in October. Markle wrote in her letter that she and Prince Harry, 37, were “overwhelmed” when Lili was born.

“My husband and I welcomed our second child in June,” Markle wrote. “We were ecstatic, as any parent would be. We, like many other parents, were completely overwhelmed.” The duchess admitted that they were fortunate in not having to choose between spending the first few months of their newborn’s life with them or returning to work. She wished for new parents to have the same opportunity through parental paid leave.

“No family should have to choose between working and being able to care for their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a complete paid leave scheme),” she continued.