After Wayne’s hotel party images, Coleen Rooney breaks the quiet.

Following Wayne Rooney’s hotel room images, Coleen Rooney has broken her quiet.

According to Mirror Online, the Derby County manager will be the focus of a new documentary that will debut on Amazon Prime next year.

After photographs of him sleeping in a hotel room surrounded by three women went viral this year, the former Everton and Manchester United striker apologized to Coleen.

Coleen said she had forgiven him for the “terrible” incident in preview footage for the documentary.

“I forgive him, but it wasn’t acceptable,” she remarked.

“I’m sure a few people think I’m nuts for continuing in my marriage. I’m not stupid; I understand my own thoughts, and it’s something I’d like to improve.” “He’s done a lot of stupid and selfish mistakes, some of which he’s learned from, and others of which he hasn’t,” she continued. But who knows, maybe that will change?” They began dating when she was 16 years old, and Rooney has been involved in a number of scandals during their time together.

The mother of four, however, stated that she still wishes to work on their marriage and do what is best for their children.

“It’s my decision,” Coleen remarked. “Do I love Wayne… absolutely, I do.” I wouldn’t be trying to make things work if I didn’t.

“I know I’d be alright on my own, with just me and my children,” she continued, “but I don’t want to live like that; I want to try to keep our marriage together and live as a family because that’s what I want to do.”

Wayne Rooney will also discuss aspects of his boyhood that will “never leave him” in a documentary due to premiere next year.

“I was raised up to battle… fight for everything,” he added in the teaser. That is something I will never forget. Croxteth is where I grew up. You don’t think it’s a violent place if you’re from there.

“I’ve had full-fledged disputes with my father, and he’d slap me.” I wasn’t the nicest kid in the neighborhood. When I was younger, I used to get into a lot of fights.” Wayne Rooney’s rough childhood continued into adulthood, but the football legend is determined not to be remembered for his deeds. “The summary has come to an end.”