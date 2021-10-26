After visitors arrive at the town center parking lot, the council will take action.

A Merseyside car park has become home to a group of travellers.

After a convoy of caravans appeared on Tulketh Street in Southport yesterday, Sefton Council has stated it will take legal action (Monday).

Shoppers and day-trippers use the vehicle park in the heart of town.

Several camps have been established there in recent years.

A party of travellers landed on Tulketh Street in June 2019, just days after a group of seven caravans and related vehicles parked without a permit at a disused Park and Ride site in Kew.

In November 2019 and April 2021, more camps were reported.

“We are aware of travellers on Tulketh Street car park in Southport and will be pursuing the legal process to ensure they are moved on,” a Sefton Council official told The Washington Newsday today.

Part of a contentious bill debated by MPs earlier this year might drastically alter how unlicensed travelers’ camps are handled.

They might face up to three months in prison, the seizure of their vehicle (which is their home), and a 12-month ban on returning if the measure passes (increased from three months).

They’d have a criminal record as well.

The action is plainly intended towards Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller populations, according to Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, and the “criminalization” could potentially infringe the Human Rights Act 1998 and the Equality Act 2010.

Andy Slaughter, a Labour MP from Hammersmith, described the ideas as “racist and draconian.”