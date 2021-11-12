After two years of dating, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tie the knot.

On Thursday, Paris Hilton married her boyfriend, novelist Carter Reum, in Los Angeles.

On the “This is Paris” podcast, Reum discussed their upcoming wedding, telling Hilton, 40, that “it is definitely going to be your magical wedding.”

“That first kiss and hug, and, as we always say, the lightning bolts that will fly between us,” Reum continued. “I’m going to reminisce about all of those experiences.” Hilton also admitted to being “nervous” about their first dance together. She explained, “I haven’t had a free second.” “I took dance lessons twice; it’s just difficult.” While the pair talked about their preparations for the big day, a source stated that Hilton chose her gown the night before the wedding.

On Thursday, a source told EOnline, “Paris selected her dress late last night.” “Both Carter and Paris are surrounded by a lot of love and support.” This isn’t the first time Hilton has spoken about her upcoming wedding. In August, she was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” when she stated that her wedding will be a “three-day celebration.” “There’s a lot going on… There are a lot of dresses, possibly ten. Hilton had commented on the show at the time, “I adore outfit changes,” adding that Reum will just wear one outfit because he isn’t “as high maintenance as I am.”” After confirming their relationship in 2020, the couple got engaged in February. Hilton expressed her excitement for this new phase in her life to Vogue magazine at the time, referring to Reum as a “supporting companion.” “Ours is a partnership of equals. We help one other to become better persons. It had been well worth the wait! “She told the news organization.

‘The’ “”When you find your soulmate, you don’t simply know it,” the “Cooking With Paris” star captioned their engagement images on Instagram. You can sense it.” On the job front, Hilton will next be seen in the comedy “Paris’in Sirri,” which is set to hit theaters in 2022. She’ll also appear in the action film “China Game,” which is now in pre-production.