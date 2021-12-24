After two years of dating, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have called it quits.

In the “Hadid” household, it appears that this is the season of heartbreak. Following in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid, her brother Anwar Hadid has reportedly broken up with his Grammy-winning girlfriend Dua Lipa.

This was a mutual break-up, unlike Gigi and Zayn Malik’s highly public and acrimonious break-up. “Dua and Anwar are now taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart, they’re thinking things out right now,” a source close to the couple told “PEOPLE.” “They’re no longer dating,” a source told “US Weekly,” confirming their split. Rumors about their breakup have been circulating for quite some time.

“Last month, the pair discussed putting their romance on hold because traveling so much and being apart is proving difficult. According to an insider, “their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

Lipa was originally linked to the 22-year-old model after she was sighted during Anwar’s 20th birthday celebration in 2019. The former couple made their relationship public in October 2019, when they were repeatedly seen together in New York City.

After spending the most of the quarantine in 2020 with Anwar’s family at his farm in Pennsylvania, the ex-couple got closer.

The 26-year-old singer told Rolling Stone that she felt “extremely comfortable” with Hadid and his family while discussing their relationship.

“Wake up around 9:00 or 9:30 a.m., shower, get dressed, eat a little breakfast, walk the dog for a long time, maybe do some yoga, prepare some lunch, hang around, watch a movie, play with the animals,” she said of her time at Anwar’s farm.

She also gave Funky and Bam-Bam, two pygmy goats who “enjoy a snuggle,” to her partner.

Lipa has kept her love life mostly hidden from the public eye, but in an interview with British Vogue earlier this year, she admitted to keeping the relationship “quite private,” saying, “We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there’s something that we want to share together, then OK that’s fun.” We’ll only show you what we think you’ll like. It’s a delicate balancing act, trying to strike the perfect balance between being ecstatic and in love, and wanting to share that with those around me, while also not putting too much out there.”