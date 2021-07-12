After two weeks in the villa, Love Island fans have a favorite islander.

It’s been two weeks since Love Island returned, and there’s already been plenty of drama.

Fans appear to have chosen their favorite islander Once heads have been turned, disagreements have erupted, and fans appear to have chosen their favorite islander.

Liberty Poole looks to have won over the public’s affections, since she has formed numerous acquaintances in the villa.

“Lib is so cute man #loveisland,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I just love Liberty, and I hope she wins ALONE #loveisland,” added another.

“I love liberty, she’s a true one #LoveIsland,” one Twitter user said.

“Liberty is such a sweet companion #loveisland,” wrote another on social media.

Liberty has been seeing Jake Cornish since the beginning of the series, and the two just spent a hot night together in the Hideaway.

During an honest conversation with friend Kaz Kamwi on Friday night’s show, Liberty acknowledged she was “falling in love” with Jake.

Liberty joined the show to “enjoy the sun and make new friends” at the villa, where she is searching for a “good, happy relationship.”

“I’m a bit of a social butterfly, so I enjoy meeting new people,” Liberty explained. I’m a girly girl myself, so I’m looking forward to the girlie friendships. It’s going to be a blast!”