After two decades, Anfield’s ‘lucky charm,’ beloved by generations of fans, was forced to retire.

Despite being “desperate” to continue, a much-loved Liverpool FC steward is leaving a position he has held for two decades.

Alan Edwards is a familiar face to generations of Liverpool supporters, with some considering him a good luck charm.

However, for the 82-year-old from Broadgreen, lockdown meant a long time of forced inactivity. He can no longer continue in the function he has had for the previous two decades due to the consequences of Parkinson’s Disease.

Owner of hotel kicks men out for making’sexual’ statements to workers.

“My dad was desperate to keep going, but confinement hasn’t been kind to him,” Alan’s son Keith, 56, said.

“His Parkinson’s disease, combined with the fact that stewards were not required during lockdown, has taken its toll, and he is now more shaky on his feet.

“Going to the match was always one of his greatest joys. At every game, he would always stand at the top of the same escalator, and everyone knew who he was.

“In fact, many followers regarded him as a good luck charm and wore T-shirts with his image on them.”

Alan’s love for the Reds goes back much deeper than his role as a steward; he attended his first match with his own father when he was only 12 years old.

“In 50 years, he has only missed approximately 10 matches,” Keith remarked. The club has been fantastic; on his retirement, he received a special greeting from Klopp and all of the players, which we have framed for him.

“An era has come to an end. My friends all credit their passion for football to my father, who used to drive us over England in his van to watch Liverpool play.”

Alan’s fellow stewards are putting together a collection for him in honor of his retirement, which will be delivered to him when he next attends a home game as a spectator.

A fundraising drive has also been started to have a commemorative banner made for Alan, which will be displayed in the Main Stand for the remainder of the season.

It was started by a Reds supporter. “The summary has come to an end.”