After two decades, Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ album is finally available on Spotify.

The album “One in a Million” by Aaliyah is now available on Spotify and other major digital platforms around the world. The long-awaited publication of her entire studio album catalog arrives two decades after her death.

The 1996 album was the first to reach a global audience since her death, and it was made accessible for streaming at midnight on Thursday. Her debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number,” was published with “One in a Million,” and features the songs “Throw Your Hands Up” and “Back & Forth.”

Starting Sept. 10, her 2001 album “Aaliyah,” which includes the popular song “Rock the Boat,” will be available on streaming sites. The whole music for “Romeo Must Die,” which starred Aaliyah, will also be available on streaming sites on September 3. Along with Joe, B.G., Destiny’s Child, Ginuwine, Confidential, Dave Hollister, and others, the singer contributed to the film’s music.

The singer, born Aaliyah Dana Haughton, died on Aug. 25, 2001, at the age of 22, when the plane she and members of her record label were on crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff at Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas.

Her estate has been in a legal battle with Blackground Records 2.0, which opposes the publication of her music, for years. The Estate of Aaliyah Haughton published a statement earlier this month protesting the intended release.

The statement said, “This dishonest endeavor to disseminate Aaliyah’s music without any transparency or complete accountability to the estate leads our hearts to utter one word—forgiveness.”

The statement concluded, “Ultimately, we desire closure and a modicum of peace so that we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races, and cultures around the world.”

The release of “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah,” a book about Aaliyah’s life, coincides with the release of her songs today. Kathy Iandoli wrote the book, which contains facts regarding the circumstances leading up to the singer’s death.