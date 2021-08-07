After Thomas Ravenel’s custody battle, Kathryn Dennis of “Southern Charm” slams “Family Court.”

Kathryn Dennis recently expressed her dissatisfaction with her custody arrangement with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel on social media.

The “Southern Charm” star used Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a graphic from the One Mom’s Battle account. The post appeared to express her dissatisfaction with the outcome of her custody fight with her ex-husband over their two children, daughter Kensie, 7, and son Saint, 5, according to Us Weekly.

“It can be stressful to constantly defend oneself against someone who is attempting to modify reality — it might even cause you to doubt what you know happened, or what is true,” the post stated. “We see you and we stand with you. It can be tiring to live two lives: one for your children and the world (all is good) and another where you are knocked down by the family court system. You aren’t the only one who feels this way.

Dennis and Ravenel had a two-year on-again, off-again relationship before finally calling it quits in 2016.

Dennis initially lost custody of his children after their divorce due to her substance usage. The reality star sought treatment and eventually sued for shared custody of her children.

In the 2018 season finale of “Southern Charm,” it was revealed that she was given 50/50 custody with her ex.

After Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery in 2015 in connection with an alleged encounter with the kids’ former caregiver, she petitioned for sole custody three months later. A judge ordered that Ravenel could continue to share joint custody with Dennis once the matter was settled.

Dennis briefly lost custody of her children at a hearing in March, and was granted supervised weekend visitation with her children.

In a statement to People on March 9, Ravenel’s lawyer said, “I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties’ minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer.”

“Due to the delicate nature of the problems involved, all documents in this matter have been sealed, meaning that the public cannot access them and that neither Mr. Ravenel, Ms. Dennis, nor their respective attorneys are permitted to disseminate them to other parties,” the attorney stated.

“As a result, and in accordance with the spirit of the protective order, I will not go into detail on the circumstances that caused the parties’ custody arrangement changes,” the lawyer stated.

Dennis has relocated since then. Brief News from Washington Newsday.