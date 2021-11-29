After their Thanksgiving reunion, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go on a romantic date.

After celebrating Thanksgiving together, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went on a romantic date in California over the weekend.

After dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago eatery in Beverly Hills, the “Hustlers” star, 51, and “Justice League” actor, 49, were caught getting intimate outside the restaurant.

As they waited for their car to come from the valet, Affleck threw his arms around Lopez, according to images acquired by Page Six.

As he embraced his partner, he appeared to be clutching a bottle of sparkling water.

Lopez appeared to appreciate her boyfriend’s thoughtful gift, resting her head on his chest with her eyes closed in one snap. They were also photographed leaving the eatery hand in hand.

Lopez looked stylish with a sand-colored coat that hung just below her knees. She completed the ensemble with red pumps with a transparent topline and a little gold purse. She wore her hair back and didn’t wear much makeup.

For the dinner date, Affleck wore a charcoal jacket, black slacks, and black shoes.

The pair was spotted just days after they reportedly spent Thanksgiving together for the first time since their 2004 breakup.

According to a source close to Lopez, she took a break from filming her latest project in Vancouver, Canada, and went to Los Angeles to spend the holidays with Affleck and her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. Marc Anthony, her ex-husband, is the father of her children.

After a “intensive” few weeks of work, the singer-actress was looking forward to a well-deserved break from filming her next Netflix drama “The Mother.”

“Jennifer returned to Los Angeles from Vancouver to spend Thanksgiving with her children and Ben. Her previous several weeks have been extremely demanding “According to the source, who did not want to be identified, “It’s been difficult for her to be separated from her children and Ben. She is eagerly anticipating a brief respite.” Earlier in the day, Affleck spent Thanksgiving with his three children, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Another unnamed insider informed People that Affleck and Lopez are going to spend Christmas together.

“[Jennifer] adores Christmas,” the source continued. “This year, it will take a little more planning because Ben wants to spend time with his children as well. They haven’t made any holiday plans yet and are still figuring things out.” On February 11, Lopez’s film “Marry Me” will be released in theaters. “The Mother,” as it’s known. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.