After their split, Gigi Hadid is open to Zayn Malik spending Thanksgiving with her and her daughter.

Following her breakup from Zayn Malik last month, Gigi Hadid plans to spend Thanksgiving with her mother Yolanda Hadid and siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid. According to a source, the model, who has a daughter with Malik named Khai, is open to her ex spending the holidays with them if he so desires.

“With everything going on, Gigi knows the holidays will be different this year than they were last,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“Gigi enjoyed celebrating with the entire family, including Zayn. But now that they’ve broken up, she’s not sure how it will play out.” “She intends to spend Thanksgiving with her mother at their Pennsylvania farm,” the source stated. “Both Bella and Anwar intend to attend. Gigi enjoys preparing for Thanksgiving and simply wants to be with her family. “Since Zayn hasn’t inquired about Thanksgiving arrangements, Gigi will go with her own plans for her and Khai, and if Zayn reaches out, she isn’t opposed to his visiting her,” the insider added.

Gigi would never keep their child away from her father, according to the source, so she’s not opposed to her ex spending the holidays with Khai if that’s what he wants. However, the insider added that it is not to reignite their romance. “She’s solely focused on co-parenting and not on rekindling any romantic feelings,” a source told the site.

The breakup of Hadid and Malik occurred at the same time that the latter made headlines for allegedly punching Hadid’s mother during an argument. According to reports at the time, the confrontation took occurred at Malik’s and Hadid’s Pennsylvania house.

He refuted the accusation in a statement to TMZ, though. “I vehemently deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and I decline to provide any further specifics for the sake of my daughter,” he stated. “I hope Yolanda will reconsider her false charges and work to repair these family difficulties in private,” he added.

Despite his denials, court records show that the former One Direction singer was charged with four counts of harassment and pled no contest.