After their son Josh was found guilty in a child pornography case, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar spoke out.

After their son Josh Duggar was found guilty by a jury in his child sexual abuse material case, Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle Duggar issued a statement.

In a statement uploaded to their family website on Thursday, the “19 Kids and Counting” patriarch and matriarch addressed their 33-year-old son’s guilty judgment, mentioning Josh’s wife Anna Duggar, who gave birth to their seventh child on Oct. 23.

“This entire situation has been quite distressing. God’s grace has sustained us today, thanks to the love and prayers of so many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who has been victimized by CSAM “Michelle and Jim Bob collaborated on a piece.

The couple went on, “We will do everything we can in the coming days to love and support our daughter-in-law Anna and her children. As parents, we will never stop praying and loving Joshua, just as we do all of our children. We put our faith in God in every aspect of life. He is our refuge and source of strength. Thank you for your well-wishes.” Josh was found guilty of two felonies in an Arkansas court on Thursday: one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. For each count, he faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Josh has denied both charges and pled not guilty. His lawyers told E! News that they want to file an appeal.

“The jury’s lengthy deliberations are appreciated… We respect the jury’s decision and plan to appeal it “According to his lawyers,

Josh was previously held without bail on child pornography accusations in April, just days after announcing that he and his wife Anna were expecting their second child.

Mackynzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 24 months, and their newest addition, 3-month-old Madyson Lily, are the couple’s seven children.

Josh is suspected of accessing the internet on May 14, 15, and 16 of this year to download child sexual abuse material, some of which portrays the sexual assault of children under the age of 12, using the computer at his former employer, an Arkansas used car lot.

Two months after his arrest, TLC canceled “Counting On.”

After rumors arose that Josh had assaulted five young females while he was a teenager in 2002, including his sisters Jill and Jessa Duggar, the network canceled the Duggar family’s original show, “19 Kids and Counting,” in 2015. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.