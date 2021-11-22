After their recent breakup, JoJo Siwa says she and ex Kylie Prew are ‘fine.’

Jojo Siwa appears to be coping well with her breakup from Kylie Prew, telling People on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Sunday that she and her ex are “both okay.”

“I had a nine-month relationship with my girlfriend. And those nine months were incredible and amazing. We split up, and I’ve definitely talked about it. “We definitely aren’t as close as we used to be, but we’re both okay,” she told the publication, adding, “And one thing that I’m grateful for is that we’re both okay.” And all that matters is that we’re both pleased.” The Nickelodeon star also informed Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein of Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein of Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein of Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein of Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein of Jeremy Par In the meanwhile, since their divorce in October, she has focused all of her efforts on her career, but she still longs to be in love.

“I’ve been working nonstop since the beginning of the year. Single JoJo, on the other hand, is a hoot. “Every day she says, ‘I want to marry someone,’ and the following day she says, ‘Ugh, I’m so pleased to be alone,'” she explained.

Jojo previously told People that she has not returned to the dating scene since her breakup with Prew, though she would like a “cuddle partner.”

In an interview on Nov. 19, she remarked, “I haven’t begun seeing anyone at all, but whatever happens happens.” “I fell in love with someone I never thought I’d fall in love with.” She was my best buddy when we met on a cruise ship. Then we went to Disney together, and everything just kind of fell into place. As a result, I believe I’ve learned to simply trust life, knowing that whatever is meant to happen will.” “But trust me, I want to have a snuggle date,” the “Dancing With The Stars” competitor concluded. So, if someone needs a snuggle date or a cuddle companion, I’ll gladly accept.” For the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night, Jojo ditched her typical bow and rainbow ensemble in favor of an exquisite black off-shoulder gown with ruffled skirt and high heels. A rainbow makeup offered a pop of color to the teen star’s appearance.

In a separate interview at the red carpet ceremony, Siwa told ET, “I wanted to be sleek tonight, but I was like, I can’t completely ditch out on colors, I gotta have a little something something.”