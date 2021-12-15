After their Laguna Beach vacation, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas spend time in New York.

Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas are still overjoyed after their lovely engagement party and vacation to Laguna Beach, California.

The 49-year-old “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared two photographs on Instagram on Tuesday showing her and her soon-to-be 46-year-old husband enjoying a good time in New York City.

Giudice cuddles with Ruelas in the first shot, dressed in a dark suit consisting of a furry coat, black leggings, and knee-high boots. As they posed in front of a Christmas-decorated water fountain, the businessman, who was dressed in a gray trench coat, white pants, and black shoes, smiled at the camera.

When the pair took another photo in front of a huge nutcracker, they struck a similar position. In the caption, she wrote, “Christmas in New York.”

Fans were overjoyed to see the engaged couple enjoying a good time in New York, and Giudice’s tweet was instantly received with a flurry of congratulatory responses.

“You two appear to be in such good spirits!” “Sending many blessings to [you]and your families,” one fan wrote.

“I’ve been following you since the beginning and have never left a remark, but I just wanted to say you’re glowing.” Another added, “Love looks so good on you.”

“I adore New York around Christmas!! Enjoy your new love and make a lot of memories with her! “You deserve it, gorgeous,” said a third user.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Giudice’s social media update comes only days after she and Ruelas enjoyed a pleasant couples’ getaway in California with Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin.

“Living our best life,” Ruelas captioned clips from their idyllic vacation in Montage Laguna Beach with their pals.

On October 21, Giudice and Ruelas announced their engagement. They then held an engagement party in New York City earlier this month to commemorate their relationship milestone.

During the festivities, Giudice received backlash for uploading a photo of her “beautiful family” without Luis’ second son Nicholas, who suffers from autism. Because of his condition, fans assumed that he may not have been included in the family portrait.

Following the outrage, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” actress decided to alter her post by include both of her partner’s sons in a new family photo.

In the caption, she said, “Our beautiful family – weaved together by choice, bonded together by love.”