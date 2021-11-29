After their engagement, Jillian Michaels gushes over her fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto: ‘Thank God For This Person,’ says the narrator.

DeShanna Marie Minuto is Jillian Michaels’ new fiancée.

Michaels, 47, proposed to Minuto, 36, on Saturday. The American personal trainer gushed over her fiancée in an exclusive interview with People, describing the characteristics she admired the most about her.

“DeShanna is ‘everything’ — gorgeous, intelligent, witty, artistic, quirky, and passionate… I could go on and on with adjectives. Those qualities clearly draw you to someone. “But it’s the character quality of this person [sleeping]next to me that makes you think ‘Thank God for this person [lying]next to me’ every night when you fall asleep,” Michaels told the site.

She went on to say that it’s simple for couples to stay together while things are going well, but when things become chaotic and frightening, many people will leave in real life. She emphasized Minuto’s uniqueness.

“And this woman has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, smart beyond her years, and loving beyond my greatest expectations.” Michaels continued, “I am very grateful to be able to formally name her mine.”

Minuto was proposed to by the founder of the Jillian Michaels Fitness App, who presented her with a 7-carat emerald-cut diamond with two single carat trapezoid diamonds on either side. A family friend and jeweler from H&H Jewels in Miami created the bling.

On Sunday, Michaels posted an Instagram photo of Minuto wearing the diamond ring she gave her. “Here’s to another 1153 days… and thousands more.” “She said yes,” she captioned the photo.

Michaels and Minuto have already been dating for three years. To commemorate their second anniversary as a couple, Michaels uploaded a film from their numerous vacations in October 2020.

“It’s hard for me to realize it’s been two years.” Thank you for showing me how much love provides and how hard it works, @deshannamarie,” the fitness instructor wrote. “Thank you for always teaching me something new. Thank you for helping me grow as a person. Thank you for being who you are and for sharing that with me. I adore you even more… [red heart emoji]Happy Anniversary, darling.” Michaels re-enacted the scene last month by posting a photo of them on the bed. “Until we fall in love, we’re all sleeping.” @deshannamarie [red heart emoji]Happy Anniversary! “I adore you,” she captioned the photo.

In 2018, Michaels and Minuto began dating. The former recently said to People that she and her fiancée work out together, but that even her fiancée, who is “extremely fit and very thin,” found her workout regimens challenging.

