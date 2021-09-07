After their divorce, Christina Haack and Ant Anstead celebrated their son Hudson’s birthday in a unique way.

After their divorce, Christina Haack and Ant Anstead both celebrated their son’s second birthday, although they did so separately.

Hudson’s parents, Haack, 38, and Anstead, 42, paid him a touching tribute on social media on his second birthday on Monday. The ex-couple celebrated their child’s birthday separately after their divorce was finalized in June.

Hudson was photographed wearing a black shirt and smiling with a cupcake on a dish in front of him in Haack’s picture. A blue number 2 candle adorned the cupcake. On a kiddie trike, the little man was beaming in the second photo.

“Have a wonderful 2nd birthday, Hudson!! Haack captioned the photo, “Such a sweet, active, and brilliant boy.” “He enjoys trying to figure things out for himself and does so with a naughty grin on his face hehe. He’s already talking a lot, but in our house, his favorite word is ‘Cash’ [dog face emoji]. “We adore you!”

Anstead also shared a photo of Hudson during his father’s other birthday celebration. The birthday boy was photographed in the midst of a large group of people, including other children his age.

“Hudzo is surrounded by so many wonderful friends! He is surrounded by a group of intelligent and cool folks. Countless blessings!” In the caption, Anstead wrote:

The posts of both Anstead and Haack drew a lot of attention from their fans and followers. Many people wished Hudson a happy birthday.

“Congratulations on your birthday! One person commented on Haack’s post, “He’s a gorgeous little boy!”

“He is a beautiful youngster, and yes, he appears to be very much like his father, adventurous and creative,” someone else remarked.

In his message, many people praised Anstead for becoming Hudson’s father. Several of them praised his parental abilities.

One person responded on Anstead’s post with a red heart emoji, “Hudson is very lucky with the best dad!!”

“It appears that he is always around you. Another said, “Idk the details, but he’s definitely better off with you in the hopes of a regular life.”

“It’s amazing how beautiful you are, Dad. And sure, being surrounded by terrific people is a blessing,” a third commented.

In September 2020, three months before their purported second wedding anniversary, Haack and Anstead announced their breakup. In June, their divorce was formalized.

Both of them have moved on from one another. While Anstead is in a relationship with Austin-based realtor Joshua Hall, Haack has been dating him. Brief News from Washington Newsday.