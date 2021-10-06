After the Wano Arc, ‘One Piece’ 1028 spoilers hint at the world’s largest war.

Legendary mangaka Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the popular series “One Piece,” previously stated that following the Wano Arc, he will create the series’ biggest conflict, and it appears that the next chapter will provide some details about this highly anticipated battle.

Thanks to Redon and Korean insiders in the community, the most recent round of “One Piece” 1028 spoilers is currently available online. The title of the future manga installment is said to be “Brachiojaurus” (Brachio Snake), which most likely refers to Queen the Plague.

Apart from Kaido, Big Mom, and other alliance members, it appears that the Pirates-Minks-Ninja-Samurai squad, particularly the Straw Hats, will face far more difficult challenges. Regardless of the outcome of the conflict, the World Government has already activated its plan, which is unknown to the inhabitants of Wano.

It’s no secret that CP-0, the Cipher Pol’s most powerful unit, has been doing business with Orochi for years. CP-0 and Rob Lucci will ensure that Wano Kuni joins the World Government if Kaido loses the war to Luffy and his companions.

Lucci and the CP-0 are currently near Onigashima, according to “One Piece” 1028 spoilers. They’ve also been entrusted with apprehending Nico Robin, the Straw Hats’ archeologist.

Since she was a small child, the World Government has had a target on her back. Robin is the only living creature that can read the Poneglyphs, in addition to being the only survivor of O’Hara.

Before, the Straw Hats had saved Robin from being imprisoned at the Impel Down. The World Government, it appears, still hasn’t gotten over the Ohara.

With the Straw Hats closing in on Raftel, Robin has emerged as the most dangerous threat to whatever the World Government is keeping hidden.

According to the spoiler, the next episode will also indicate that the floating island of Onigashima is barely five minutes away from reaching the Flower Capital.

With the island’s explosives posing a secondary threat to the residents of the Flower Capital, Yamato will strive to eliminate the explosives and weapons while remaining in his animal shape.

Meanwhile, spectators will see the battle between Queen the Plague and Vinsmoke Sanji, which will follow the spectacular combat between King the Conflagration and Zoro. Sanji appears to be dissatisfied with his physical appearance.

The Straw Hats' cook will be apprehended and imprisoned near the end of the chapter.