After the viral ‘Hart To Heart’ interview, Don Cheadle and Kevin Hart prove there is no bad blood between them.

After a clip from Kevin Hart’s new Peacock talk show went viral on social media, the comedian and Don Cheadle have cleared the air.

The 42-year-old comic was caught aback after learning Cheadle’s age in a recent episode of “Hart to Heart,” which was characterized by the streaming service as “unplanned, unscripted, and uncensored.” Hart exclaimed, “Damn!” as the “Iron Man” actor disclosed his age. After a brief awkward pause, Hart apologized, claiming he “didn’t intend it that way.”

The viral scene generated debate on social media about whether it was a joke between the two or if the star of “Avengers: Endgame” was humiliated. With their recent social media contacts, he and Hart attempted to indicate there is no bad blood between them.

On Saturday, Hart tweeted about the popular video, asking, “Why in the hell is Don Cheadle trending?? You’re missing out on my new talk show, ‘Hart to Heart,’ if you haven’t seen it yet.

In response to Hart’s tweet, Cheadle shared an amusing interaction he had with a fan. “This morning, [the]counter girl looks at me, smiles wide, eyes get [eyes emoji], ‘Don Cheadle!?!’ I nod politely, as if I’m not used to it. “Next time I see you [Kevin], you better cross the street…” he wrote, adding, “She blurts out, ‘Damn!’”

Later, the actor responded to a fan who questioned, “What was going through your head right now?”

“That @KevinHart4real and I need to make a film together as soon as possible!” This is, without a doubt, my favorite interview of all time. In reaction, he replied, “Damn!”

Fans seemed to appreciate the banter between the two stars, and many were also pleased with Cheadle’s acting abilities.

“How does Don Cheadle manage to make anything appear cool?

That man could eat Cheetos in flip-flops and look like the coolest person on the planet.

One Twitter user said, “That is a skill.”

“Don Cheadle is often in the news. “You still think ‘where Don Cheadle at?’ even when you aren’t talking about him,” another tweeted.

“However, Cheadle’s acting is always so brilliant that he never breaks character. You have no idea what to believe because there isn’t even a hint that it’s a joke. Also, any ‘Avenger’ is ageless,” a third person added, winking emoji included.

Some people have expressed interest in a film featuring both Cheadle and Hart.

