After the VAR debacle against Tottenham, Everton fans all say the same thing about Chris Kavanagh.

Everton fans have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with VAR’s decision to deny their team a penalty against Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park.

With both sides lacking talent in the final third, Antonio Conte’s debut Premier League encounter in command of Tottenham ended in a 0-0 tie.

The main talking point occurred in the second half, when Richarlison was hauled down in the penalty area by Hugo Lloris.

Referee Chris Kavanagh had no hesitation in pointing to the spot at first, but VAR Jon Moss on duty at Stockley Park encouraged him to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

After a few glances at the incident, Kavanagh ruled the penalty out and, despite Everton possessing the ball at the time of the penalty, restarted the game by handing the ball to Lloris.

Everton supporters were not thrilled with Kavanagh’s decision, as they expressed via Twitter.

After the game, BBC Sport pundit Michael Brown commented on the event, saying, “We’ll never genuinely clear this up regarding blatant errors, we’ll all disagree.”

“We’ve seen professionals, managers, and regulars at the pub, and we can’t always agree on this fantastic game.” Hugo Lloris has touched the ball, but it is not a penalty.” To make matters worse for the Blues, a VAR review by Kavanagh resulted in Mason Holgate receiving an injury-time red card for significant foul play.

The referee initially issued a yellow card to Holgate for a challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but after consulting Moss, he went over to the pitchside monitor to evaluate the tackle and opted to dismiss the Everton defender.