After the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion, Lala Kent posts a cryptic message about ‘fake’ friendships.

After hinting that she would not return to “Vanderpump Rules,” Lala Kent sent a cryptic message on social media concerning phony connections.

Kent, 31, shared a Ryan Reynolds quotation on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “The greater your circle, the more false you are.” Your circle will be smaller the more authentic you are. According to Us Weekly, the message stated, “These are well-known facts.”

She posted it after hinting at her future on the Bravo reality show.

She said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast that she wasn’t sure whether she’d return, stating, “I’m not sure if that’s the environment for me anymore.” She claimed it was due to her friendships with her co-stars.

“I’ve been a part of this show for the past six years.” No one can deny that I’ve evolved significantly as a person. “However, after that reconnection, I sat back and considered, ‘Is this the space for me anymore, or do we need to do some soul-searching?'” Kent clarified.

“I didn’t hear from anyone on my cast except Raquel [Leviss], who said, ‘Hope you’re doing OK [after the reunion],” says the actress. Kent revealed, saying that the events of the occasion were “extremely telling” for her.

“I didn’t feel very resolved after that reconnection.” She said, “I left feeling a little alone and lonely.”

When they taped the reunion, she was extremely unhappy, according to Kent. She recognized that her personal problems did not require the rest of the world to come to a halt, but she was dismayed that “not one of them, except for my little Bambi, reached out and said, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ which was, as I said, eye-opening.” In October, Kent called off her three-year engagement to Randall Emmett. Ocean Kent Emmett, their 8-month-old daughter, is theirs.

According to People, the author of “Give Them Lala” was “totally surprised” by their split. She was completely unaware that their relationship was coming to an end.

Kent mentioned a week before their breakup that Emmett had finally agreed to go on “Vanderpump Rules.” She believed that once the public saw more of them together, their relationship would make sense to them.

"Having him on this season is fantastic. Because there was so much judgment surrounding our relationship, we never imagined we'd be able to broadcast it on TV like this.