After the Taliban took charge, the Wirral is preparing to take in Afghan evacuees.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Wirral Council has decided to accept Afghans who cooperated with the UK during its tenure in the nation.

The UK is accepting Afghan translators and other employees who assisted with its soldiers in Afghanistan who are deemed to be in grave danger under ARAP (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy).

After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month, the country was thrown into chaos.

Police have closed a major route after an accident and are providing updates.

In the evacuation effort, the UK flew over 14,000 individuals from Afghanistan, with Liverpool already hosting around 100 of them.

Twelve Afghans will be taken in under this initiative in Wirral, with ARAP evacuees recognized as ex-service members rather than refugees, with unlimited right to remain in the UK if accepted before August.

The plan is supported by money to pay the expenses of support and integration, as well as a commitment to ensure that no homeless Wirral family is disadvantaged as a result of the process of matching any family’s needs with houses that are available at the same time.

Some homes have already been identified as potential ARAP placements, and property checks to confirm a placement are currently underway.

Council officers will collaborate with the Home Office to ensure that families have all they need to move into their new home right away, as well as to assist them in obtaining anything they require as they begin their new life in Wirral.

As part of the process, voluntary and faith-based organizations will assist, with the organization Heart4Refugees committing to manage the reception and distribution of gifts and other offers of assistance.

The Wirral Council has found a storage facility for the group.

The details of a larger, nationwide Afghan refugee resettlement program have yet to be published.

Wirral Council will only evaluate what further commitments it can make to Afghans after this stage.

The local government is also a member of the UK Resettlement Scheme (UKRS), which is aimed to help individuals who are most in need, such as those who require immediate medical attention, survivors of violence and torture, and women and children who are in danger.

“Summary ends” was its previous name.