After the Super League ruling, Liverpool is on an unwelcome collision course with UEFA and the Premier League.

The battle over the European Super League continues.

While Liverpool, along with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, may have realized the error of their ways just 48 hours after declaring the ESL to be the future of football, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus are refusing to give up in their attempt to get the competition off the ground.

With their tails between their legs, Liverpool and the other eight of the 12 ‘founding’ ESL clubs went back to UEFA and the Premier League and accepted financial and competitive punishment for their roles in the failed conspiracy.

The nine clubs agreed to make a total £13.4 goodwill commitment to children’s and grassroots football across Europe after signing a Club Commitment Declaration with UEFA. They also agreed to have 5% of UEFA competition revenues withheld for one season beginning in 2023/24, with the money redistributed, as well as pay £86.9 million each if they seek to join an unauthorised competition in the future, and a fine of half that amount if they breach any other terms of the declaration.

In terms of the Premier League, the Reds have been warned that if they try to force the issue again in the future, they will face a £25 million fine and a 30-point deduction, effectively eliminating their chances of playing in the Champions League and jeopardizing their strong position within the English football pyramid.

However, the dissident three clubs were enraged by the nine clubs’ decision to leave the ESL, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta expressing his displeasure.

Last month, he stated, “Liverpool and United were the true founders of the Super League.”

“UEFA threatened and propagandized. The compensation for departing has yet to be paid by the clubs.

“The Super League initiative is still going strong. It will be the most appealing competition in the world, with meritocracy and unity at its core.”

Due to the pandemic, the three rebel teams are all suffering financial difficulties, with Juventus and Barcelona both needing to take out restructuring loans to pay off part of their hundreds of millions of pounds in short-term debt. They were relying heavily on the ESL. The summary comes to a close.