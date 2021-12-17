After the show, AJ and Kai from BBC Strictly Come Dancing break down in tears.

AJ Ododu and Kai Widdrington were in tears as they discussed their show’s cancellation.

The dancers were slated to fight for the Glitterball trophy against Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, as well as John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, in the final tomorrow night.

The presenter, however, informed today that she has been forced to withdraw due to torn ligaments in her foot earlier this week.

On tonight’s episode of spin-off show It Takes Two, AJ and Kai were obviously unhappy as a montage of their experience on the show was presented.

AJ expressed her disappointment with the way their time on Strictly came to an end.

“We’re heartbroken because we were ready to smash it and this isn’t how we wanted to go out,” she said, “but even looking back on those times, it’s been an amazing pleasure dancing with [Kai] every week.”

This is Kai’s first season on Strictly, and he claimed that despite the injuries, the two were still hoping to perform.

“We were definitely hoping to get across the line and get into the final,” he remarked.

“We had two energetic dances and felt that if we changed them, we would be able to do something, but the injuries are simply too terrible, and at the end of the day, AJ’s health is the most important worry.”

AJ claimed that she even offered to perform the dance while wearing a protective moon-boot, but that she eventually gave in to the doctor’s advise.

After a video of her family’s messages to her was shown, the 33-year-old broke down in tears before thanking everyone who had helped her along the way.

“You’ve made the whole experience so magical, and without you, we wouldn’t have made the final,” she continued.

“Even though we won’t be dancing in the final, we earned our spot, so we’re still ecstatic.”

As the candidates say farewell to this season of the show, viewers watching the show on Twitter were similarly moved.

“Just in bits for AJ and Kai,” one user said.

"I'm rooting for Rose and Gio," Rachael added, "but seeing AJ and

