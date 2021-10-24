After the shooting of Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust,’ Halyna Hutchins’ husband pays a heartfelt tribute to her.

Matthew Hutchins, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, has paid tribute to his late wife after she was accidently killed on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust.”

Baldwin, 42, died Thursday after firing a pretend gun while filming the movie on a ranch in New Mexico. The incident also injured director Joel Souza, who was taken to the hospital but has since been released. According to investigators, Baldwin was told the prop gun was safe before he shot it.

Hutchins is survived by her husband and their son, Andros, who is nine years old. Matthew made his first Twitter post after his wife’s passing on Friday, sharing a photo of his late wife and their baby.

“With her passion and vision, Halyna inspired us all, and her legacy is too significant to express in words,” Matthew wrote. “We have suffered a great loss, and we ask that the media respect my family’s privacy as we grieve. We appreciate everyone who has shared photos and anecdotes about her life.” The bereaved spouse also shared images of the couple and their son on Instagram. He wrote, “We miss you, Halyna!”

Many people expressed their condolences to Matthew and his family on social media, and some even shared their recollections of the late cameraman.

“I’m so sorry for your shocking loss. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to you, your son, family, and loved ones. Last year, Halyna paid a visit to my hometown of ‘Birr’ in Ireland, where the Castle Demesne is a very significant spot. I wish you strength and comfort from messages of love “One Twitter user made a comment.

“My heartfelt and honest prayers go out to you and your kid.

The road to recovery will not be simple. However, there are a large number of us who are thinking of you during these trying times. Please keep your son near to you, and know that you have the love of the entire world on your side right now “another person commented.

Matthew also posted a link to the American Film Institute (AFI) Conservatory’s memorial scholarship fund, which has been established and dedicated after Halyna.

“Thank you to Halyna’s friends and mentors at the American Film Institute for establishing a scholarship in her honor and to help young female cinematographers. Please donate to this fund if you want to pay tribute to her memory “He sent out a tweet.

AFI pledged on its website that Halyna “would live on in the spirit of all who aspire to see their goals realized in well-told stories.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.