After the ‘Rust’ shooting death, ‘inconsolable’ Alec Baldwin ‘cancels other projects,’ according to reports.

According to a source, Alec Baldwin has canceled his other projects following the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”

Baldwin, 63, was “hysterical and totally inconsolable for hours” after a prop gun disaster on the New Mexico set of “Rust” killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old director Joel Souza, according to an unnamed source.

“Everyone realizes it was an accident,” the insider continued, “but he’s upset.”

According to the insider, after the “devastating” shooting, Baldwin opted to postpone other projects and “take some time to himself and re-center himself,” as he has done in the past during difficult times.

“This is how he copes with adversity. In the short term, whenever something awful happens, he withdraws from the public eye “According to the source.

The insider went on, “[Baldwin] is a person who cares a lot about himself, therefore he can be harsh on himself. That is true in general, even in situations that aren’t nearly as bad as this one. However, because of the loss of life, this crisis is on a whole other level.” Baldwin will need time to “sort all this out,” according to the insider, so he is stepping away from the spotlight to “take a while to himself, to be with his family.” In a press release, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department revealed that Hutchins and Souza were “shot when a prop pistol was discharged” by Baldwin during a camera test on the “Rust” set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Souza was admitted to the hospital, but his representatives told Deadline that he has already been released.

There have been no charges filed and no arrests made in connection with the incident thus far. An investigation is still underway.

Baldwin addressed the situation for the first time in a message he released on Twitter on Friday.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and anguish over the horrific tragedy that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, our colleague, wife, mother, and deeply loved colleague,” Baldwin wrote.

He went on to say, “I’m fully working with the police investigation into how this tragedy transpired, and I’ve reached out to her husband to express my condolences and offer my support to him and his family. My heart breaks for Halyna’s husband, their son, and everyone who knew and loved her.” The film set for “Rust” has been closed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.