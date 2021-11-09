After the return of Bramley-Moore Dock, Dan Meis makes a new Everton stadium admission: ‘I can’t tell you.’

Dan Meis has expressed his delight at returning to Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock project.

The architect was given a stadium guardianship role by the Blues last month, after his association with the club had inevitably came to an end a year prior.

The American’s involvement with the project came to an end in the summer of 2020, when the technical architects took control.

Meis’ new work will entail examining technical construction specifications and consulting with the compliance team ahead of each step of construction to verify that the original design idea is maintained.

The architect will work with Colin Chong, the club’s stadium development director, as well as project managers from Laing O’Rourke and BDP Pattern.

Meis attended Everton’s 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and stopped by the waterfront site to take a look around before the game.

“It’s wonderful to be back. On his return to Goodison, he told evertonfc.com, “I haven’t been at a lot of stadiums in the last couple of years, but this is the one to be back at, for sure.”

“I can’t tell you how amazing it feels to be back on the project,” he said before continuing on his return to the £500 million project.

“Everyone knows how important this has been for me over the last few years, so to return and see the stadium still under construction is incredible.

“Before going to Goodison, I went down there and watched the construction going on and the dock buildings being dismantled, something I hadn’t seen before, so it looks real now.”

“I think a lot of people felt it would never happen, because erecting a building on a dock is a long process in the best of instances, especially this one, because it’s a difficult location with a lot of difficulties to overcome.

“It’s amazing to watch the progress being made, and I’m sure everyone is starting to believe!”

“When I look at it, I see it in my mind’s eye because I know how huge it’s going to be,” Meis continued.

“That can be startling to folks at times.”

