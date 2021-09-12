After the response to Harvey Elliott’s injury, Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool’s medical staff.

Jurgen Klopp commended Liverpool’s medical staff for their rapid response after Harvey Elliott sustained a horrific injury at Leeds United.

When Elliott was caught by Leeds replacement Pascal Struijk during the second half of the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League success at Elland Road on Sunday, he suffered a probable dislocated left ankle.

Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool attacker, immediately requested medical assistance, and the 18-year-old was treated for many minutes before being carried away on a stretcher.

Elliott, who will have his injury assessed further, sent an Instagram message from inside an ambulance on his way to the hospital.

“It’s one of the few Instagram postings that I truly like,” Klopp stated.

“It’s fantastic that he sent that Instagram picture because it shows he’s not in as much pain as he used to be.

“I believe we all witnessed it. The ankle was no longer in the proper position.

“Our medical department quickly repositioned it in the proper location, which was critical at the time.

“Apart from that, there isn’t much positive to say about it.

“Clearly, it’s a serious injury. We must now wait for additional examinations, assessments, and scans, which we shall do.”

Elliott had been a standout performer in midfield for the third time in a row before to his tragic injury.

Klopp added to Sky Sports: “He played another amazing game, he is an incredible player.” He’s now free.

“Do I want this kind of experience for such a young child so early in his career?” No, but that is the situation.

“We must be present, and we shall be present. We’ll play football without him, but we’ll also wait for him since he’s clearly a top-notch player.

“I observed the circumstance, and then I saw the result right away because I saw his foot – it wasn’t in the appropriate spot. That is, without a doubt, why we were all shocked.”

After VAR Darren England examined the tackle, Struijk was eventually sent off for the intensity and endangerment of Elliott.

However, Leeds majority owner Andrea Radrizzani believes the officials treated his club’s player unfairly.

“It was a difficult accident for him, and.”

