After the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spend time together in Panama.

Taylor Swift took time out of her hectic schedule to show her support for Joe Alwyn. Following the release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” on Nov. 12, the Grammy winner traveled to Los Angeles to spend time with her boyfriend, who is currently filming his next film.

Taylor paid a visit to her lover on the set of his film, according to an E! News source.

Alwyn is now filming “The Stars at Noon,” a film version of Denis Johnson’s novel, in South America. Claire Denis, who directed the film, also hinted that she was in Panama when she uploaded a photo of the country’s flag alongside a city pavement earlier this month.

Last week, reports circulated that Alwyn was filming his new project in Panama, after some fans voiced anxiety that he might miss Swift’s musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Swift’s celebrity friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and Joe Jonas were all present to support the singer, so fans were quick to notice Alwyn’s absence.

Deadline reported shortly after Alwyn’s SNL performance that she was in Panama filming “The Stars at Noon,” which began production in October. Alwyn took over for Taron Egerton, who “had to leave the film owing to personal circumstances,” according to the publication. Swift and Alwyn started dating in 2016, but news of their relationship didn’t come out until the following year. Swift and Alwyn have kept their romance out of the public since the beginning of their relationship. Even when they worked together on Swift’s “Folklore” and “Evermore” albums, Alwyn was recognized as a co-writer for some of his girlfriend’s songs under a pseudonym.

Swift stated why they choose to keep most aspects about their relationship private in an interview with Paul McCartney last year. “I know you’ve done a fantastic job in your personal life of carving out a human life inside a public life, and I know how scary it can be when you fall in love and meet someone, especially if they have a very grounded, normal way of life,” she remarked.